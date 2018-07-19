Worthing Carnival will offer circus performances, a dog show and much more

Worthing Rotary Club has a busy August ahead, starting with its car boot sale on Saturday, August 4, at Adur Recreation Ground.

Starting at 7am and running until 2pm, the price for sellers is £10 for cars, £15 for cars with trailer, £15 for vans, and £20 for large vans.

There will be free entry and parking for buyers with food, ice creams and more for sale.

For more information call Marlene on 07715 720363.

Head along and sell, or just grab yourselves a bargain or two.

Our August bank holiday seaside carnival on Sunday and Monday, August 26 and 27, will be based at Steyne Gardens.

On the Sunday there will be a circus show at 4pm with Matt the clown, trapeze performers, hula hooping and more – all for just £1 per head.

There will also be face painting, food stalls, a bar and live music to ensure a great day is enjoyed by all ages.

A seafront market will be open from 11am until 6pm.

On the Monday the amazing carnival procession starts from Grand Avenue at 12.30pm and will travel along the seafront to Steyne Gardens, where it will arrive around 1.30pm.

Bucket collectors will walk along the route and all donations will be greatly appreciated.

These provide the important funds that Rotary are able to use to help local and international causes throughout the year.

The fun will continue with a dog show at Steyne Gardens at 2.30pm, another circus performance at 4pm, as well as charity stalls, food stalls, a bar and live music all afternoon, plus the seafront market.

Further details can be found on the website – click here

We hope to see you there.

To join Rotarians in ‘making a difference’ to the lives of others, both locally and internationally, have a look at our website – www.worthing-rotary.org – call us or come along to one of our Monday lunchtime meetings. We would love to welcome you.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

Worthing Rotary Carnival will offer two days of entertainment

Meet MasterChef champion Kenny Tutt at Broadwater’s Big Day Out

‘We’ve made history’, say Worthing Pride organisers

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Herald by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Herald simply click here.