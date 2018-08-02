Worthing Rotary Carnival to celebrate the seaside

Here comes the Worthing Rotary Carnival – three weeks and counting. This year we will be celebrating seaside during the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, August 26 and Monday, August 27.

The town’s three Rotary clubs have joined together to put on a carnival celebrating all the great and good in Worthing.

The carnival has a great track record since 1921, making it one of the oldest carnivals in the UK.

We will have food outlets, entertainments, Circus Pazazz with his big tent doing workshops, local bands and music and a wide range of carnival stalls in Steyne Gardens on both days with a procession along the seafront on the Monday.

The procession – with its band, lots of floats and supporters – leaves Grand Avenue at 12.30pm, travels along the seafront and arrives at Steyne Gardens at 1.30pm.

Along the promenade too there will be a two-day market with a great variety of stalls and children’s rides with lots to see and enjoy.

Worthing Carnival will offer circus performances, a dog show and much more.

You will also find our Rotary team of collectors trying to encourage your donations. Thank you to those local businesses who have supported the carnival with sponsorship and their banners.

Every year the Rotary clubs are able to raise money to support local charities, groups and others. Some of these groups will be with us in the parade and at The Steyne. Come along and see them and meet us.

If you would like to volunteer to help at the carnival, please contact us on one of the numbers below.

Local Rotary is all about supporting our communities and quality of life, our young people through leadership development programmes and internationally, by sponsoring or volunteering on international projects with partners abroad.

If you have an idea or project to take forward and we might help, please let us know. Have a happy bank holiday weekend and carnival.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

