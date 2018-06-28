Worthing Rotary Carnival will offer two days of entertainment

Summer is certainly here and Worthing Rotary Club members are busy around town helping with the fantastic events such as last week’s amazing Children’s Parade where 19 schools processed along the seafront and through the town.

They were all dressed as characters from the renowned books, carried incredible models and accompanied by music and lots of happy, enthusiastic pupils.

It is great to see such young children involved in community activities such as this parade and we hope we will see many of them, as well as many adults, in the August bank holiday procession when the Rotary clubs of the town come together to organise two days of fun at Steyne Gardens with the procession of floats, bands and walking groups providing a colourful and entertaining spectacle.

The procession starts at Grand Avenue and travels along the sea front ending at Steyne Gardens where prizes are awarded and entertainment goes on all afternoon.

There are stalls for all ages, circus performances, a dog show, food tents and lots more.

If you would like your club or organisation to be involved in the procession or to find out more details about the events taking place then have a look at the website at www.worthingcarnival.co.uk

We are also organising a car boot sale on Saturday, August 12, at the Adur recreation ground.

This venue is a great location with plenty of parking and attracts many buyers and sellers. To book a space or for more information contact Marlene on 07715 720363.

If you’d like to join our Rotary club to find out more about how you can help make a difference in our community do call us and arrange to come along to one of our Monday meetings. We would love to welcome you.

Details of Worthing’s three Rotary clubs are:

• Worthing Rotary Club meets Monday, 12.55pm, at the Chatsworth Hotel, in The Steyne, Worthing, 01903 209564.

• West Worthing Rotary Club meets Tuesday evening at Tudor Close, Ferring, 01903 501961.

• Worthing Steyne Rotary Club meets Monday evening at The Ardington Hotel, in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, 07788 638757.

---

