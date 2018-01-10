Opportunity to quiz police inspector in Lancing

Residents have the opportunity to quiz an inspector about policing matters in Lancing on Thursday (January 11).

Inspector Allan Lowe will describe the new prevention policing structure and answer any questions residents may have at the public meeting at Lancing Parish Hall in South Street, which starts at 7pm.

Gloria Eveleigh, chairman of Lancing Parish Council, which has organised the event, said: “We want to provide the opportunity for people to learn about policing and the prevention process.

“Inspector Lowe is eager to answer any questions and concerns honestly – there is not often that opportunity.

“He is extremely focused on the community and cares very much about the community.

“The parish council are aware that only the police can address crime and antisocial behaviour in Lancing.

“Police and the parish council have been working successfully for some time and as a result, antisocial behaviour has virtually disappeared from Monks Recreation Ground and Beach Green.”

The meeting is open to all residents in Lancing.

