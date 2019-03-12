Outrage at 'dangerous' electric fence in Worthing public park

An electric fence erected in a Worthing public park has sparked outrage from a visitor.

Don Rosewell, 61, visited Beach House Park opposite the Splashpoint leisure centre in Brighton Road and was shocked to find an unprotected electric fence surrounding the bowling green.

The electric fence in Beach House Park, Worthing

The exposed, 3ft high partition, which has large yellow signs marking it as electrified, poses a risk to children, animals and anybody who happens to brush against it, said Mr Rosewell.

"It is appalling, it is dangerous and whoever sanctioned it needs to be taken away to be trained," he said.

"I don't think it's something they should wait for even a day to deal with. If I had anything to do with the council I would be wanting a risk assessment within ten minutes.

"I have got five and eight year old grandchildren and I am confident they would not go around reading signs."

The electric fence in Beach House Park, Worthing

Mr Rosewell, who is retired, said he could not see a plausible reason for the fence, as dogs could easily jump over it.

It also posed a risk to anybody with a heart defect, he added, and called on Worthing Borough Council to do more to regulate its health and safety measures.

"If I put an electric fence in front of my house, the council would be down on me like a ton of bricks," he said.

Worthing Borough Council has been approached for comment.

Guidance from the Health and Safety Executive says that commercial electric fences are limited to 5 joules of power to avoid serious injuries. However, there is a risk of fatal injury if a person was to become entangled in a fence and receive repeated shocks.

The HSE said at least one person has been reported to have fallen unconscious after becoming trapped in an electric fence.