Over-running roadworks cause delays on A24 in Washington

Motorists are facing delays this morning due to part of the A24 in Washington being closed earlier.

The A24 Worthing Road was closed northbound due to over-running roadworks between the A283 The Pike (Washington) and A272 Cowfold Road (West Grinstead), traffic reports said.

Motorists are facing delays due to the over-running roadworks

The roadworks should have been removed at 6am, reports said.

Motorists have reported queueing traffic for three miles. Travel time is around 30 to 35 minutes, according to traffic reports.

The road was reopened at around 7.40am.

READ MORE: Horsham nightlife rated one of the worst in Sussex, new report says

Horsham father accidentally overdoses on prescription medication after launching radio show