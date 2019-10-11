Paramedics fight to save bus passenger after serious fall in Goring

Paramedics have fought to save the life of a bus passenger after a serious fall in Goring.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said paramedics were called at 10.40am to a bus in Goring Road, Goring, opposite Iceland to reports a passenger had suffered a fall.

There is a large ambulance presence in Goring Road, Goring, today (October 11).

Two ambulances and two cars were sent to the scene, where it appeared the patient had suffered a medical incident and collapsed at the top of the stairs of the top deck and had fallen to the bottom, suffering multiple injuries, including a head injury.

Paramedics rescusitated the patient, before taking them to Worthing Hospital for further treatment, the spokesman said.

The patient is in a serious condition.