Parish council to meet to discuss Lancing IKEA plans

Lancing Parish Council will meet tomorrow (Wednesday, June 20) to discuss its stance on revised plans for an IKEA and 600 homes at New Monks Farm.

The scheme put forward by New Monks Farm Development Limited, a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, also includes a new roundabout on the A27, a country park, a school and a community hub.

The parish council meeting, at Lancing Parish Hall, in South Street, gave residents the opportunity to air views on the proposals.

The extraordinary meeting took place after the Herald went to press yesterday.

It was not the meeting where the application’s eventual fate would be decided – but provided the council, as a consultee, with a chance to discuss its response to the latest amended plans.

According to Adur District Council, amendments included:

- Revised IKEA drawings, which include an eco-friendly green roof

- Changes to the north elevation of the IKEA building

- Improvements to the River Adur footpath;

- Revised residential drawings

While some locals have welcomed the addition to the area, others are concerned it will put unmanageable pressure on already strained infrastructure – particularly the A27.

The planning application was first received in July, 2017. Amendments were submitted in January before the latest tweaks.

The 600 homes will be a mix of one and two bedroom apartments and two to five bedroom houses, built by housing developer CALA Homes.

A total of 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable housing, in line with the Adur Local Plan.

The application had received 1,378 official representations by the time the Herald went to press, with 1,241 objections and 114 in support.

The full planning application can be found at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/planning under reference number AWDM/0961/17. The deadline for public comments is Monday.