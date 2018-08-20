Passionate Worthing teenagers will raise funds for FareShare at fête

Two Worthing teenagers are spending free time busily organising a charity fête, in the hope of raising £1,000 for a food waste charity.

Worthing High School students Mabel Beverton-Trewin and Sola Hodgson, both 14, will be hosting the fundraiser for FareShare Sussex next Saturday, September 1, from 11am to 3pm at St Matthew’s Church hall, in Tarring Road.

Although this is Sola’s first time organising a fête, Mabel has been raising money for charities since she was ten, with help from her parents.

Mabel’s mum Zoe Beverton said: “She is quite passionate about it, ever since seeing an advert for Water Aid. She was upset that anyone is without clean water.

“This time she is taking the reins. She has been cracking on with it herself, it has been amazing to watch.”

Mabel tries to do one fête a year but has raised money in other ways, including a non-school uniform day and ticking something off her bucket list by having her head shaved, which raised £180 for FareShare Sussex.

Mabel said: “I love helping people, my parents are a great support and I have always felt privileged to live in a rich country.

“We forget how lucky we are. I remember seeing a Water Aid advert and I wanted to do something big to help those children.”

The goal of next week’s fête is to raise £510, which might seem like a specific amount but Mabel has already raised £490 for the charity and wants to reach £1,000.

Guests at the event will be able to enjoy a giant bouncy castle, partly funded by the church, face painting, a raffle, tea and cake, craft stalls to buy from and games including splat the rat and a coconut shy.

FareShare distributes food that would otherwise be wasted from supermarkets to homeless shelters and other people that are in need. This charity was chosen after Mabel was inspired by seeing the work it does.

Mabel said: “I visited the warehouse, which was quite humbling to see the towers of food the supermarkets threw out, perfectly edible food that was just going to go to waste.”

Fundraising events like this one are something Mabel says she loves to do and has no intention of giving up, although she said she will need to take a break when studying for her GCSE exams.

The pair are grateful for support they have received from both the charity and volunteers helping out.

Mabel said: “I would never be able to do this without the people who give up their time without asking for anything in return.”

-----

Hundreds donated to Worthing Mencap following royal wedding celebrations

Bowling businesses raise hundreds for Guild Care

NCS groups meet MP and share social action projects Dragon’s Den style