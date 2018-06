Sussex is set for several days of sunny spells and cloud cover, according to the Met Office.

Evening showers this evening are expected to dry out as fog comes in off the coast.

Monday will dawn with a portion of mist but should become brighter as the day goes on.

As we look to Tuesday and the rest of the week Sussex is set for days of sunny spells.

There is a chance of heavy thundery showers on Thursday, the Met Office said today.