Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with lorry on A27 near Angmering
A pedestrian has been seriously injured after a collision with a lorry on the A27 this morning (Sunday, January 16).
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 12:29 pm
According to traffic reports, A27 Arundel Road was blocked westbound towards A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) after the crash around 8.50am.
Traffic sensors suggested that vehicles could not get past the scene.
Sussex Police has now issued an appeal for witnesses.
A spokesperson said: "A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email [email protected] quoting Operation Ilfracombe."
