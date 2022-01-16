Pedestrian seriously injured after collision with lorry on A27 near Angmering

According to traffic reports, A27 Arundel Road was blocked westbound towards A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) after the crash around 8.50am.

Traffic sensors suggested that vehicles could not get past the scene.

Sussex Police has now issued an appeal for witnesses.

According to traffic reports, A27 Arundel Road is blocked westbound from The Petrol Station to A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction)

A spokesperson said: "A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email [email protected] quoting Operation Ilfracombe."