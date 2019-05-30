10 arrested for weapon and drug offences ahead of Hells Angels 'Euro Run'

Ten people have been arrested for possession of offensive weapons and drugs across Surrey and Sussex, police said.

The arrests come following information that some attendees to the Hells Angels 'Euro Run' - a private event being held this weekend in the East Surrey and West Sussex area, may be carrying offensive weapons.

The arrests were made at a number of locations across both counties, said police, as roads policing officers, supported by other policing teams, used stop and search powers to look for concealed items.

Last night (May 29), Surrey Police and Sussex Police introduced an order under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, allowing stop and search of individuals within a designated area of Surrey and Sussex.

The order has been extended and will now apply until 7am tomorrow morning (May 31), when it will be further reviewed, said a police spokesman.

Assistant Chief Constable Nev Kemp, who is leading policing operations across both counties this week, said: “We have been very clear with those attending this private event, many from overseas, about the UK law; and that any criminal or anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated.

"Public safety remains our top priority which is why we have put a Section 60 in place. This allows us to carry out a stop and search of any individual for a period of time.

"This isn’t something we have done lightly but is being put in place to ensure that the public, and others attending the event, are not put at risk.

“As we have previously stated, this is an exceptionally busy week across Surrey and Sussex with a number of large scale events taking place.

"Police have well prepared plans in place with officers from both Forces, plus mutual aid support on hand.

"Officers will be out in high numbers so both residents and visitors should expect to see us on patrol responding and responding quickly to any incidents."

This week is a particularly busy time for Surrey Police and Sussex Police, due to a number of events being held locally.

Drivers are being warned of major congestion on the A23 on Saturday (June 1) as a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC) Euro Run finishes with hundreds of motorbikes travelling from Pease Pottage to Brighton.