Eileen Davies comes from a family that has lived in Worthing for generations and was one of three sisters.

She celebrated her 100th birthday at The Beeches Nursing Home, in Wordworth Road, with a party for residents on November 11 and will be having a family gathering there on Saturday.

Eileen said she had lived at the home for four years and had to move in because she was no longer able to manage at home and was having trouble with her legs.

Eileen was born in her grandmother’s house in Howard Street, the eldest daughter of Sergeant Arthur Duffield and his wife Kit Duffield née Lindup, and later lived in Tarring Road, Worthing.

The Duffield family ran an ironmongers in Worthing and Eileen’s grandmother hand washed sheets at Worthing Hospital.

Eileen went to Holy Trinity School and Davison School for Girls before joining the Women’s Royal Naval Service, known as the Wrens, in 1941. She served for five years, mostly stationed in Portsmouth and the Portland area.

Eileen was married at St Matthew’s Church, in Tarring Road, to Reg Davies, who worked for Salbstein’s of Worthing. They had one son, Russell, who sadly died suddenly at the age of 61 in August 2016.

After leaving the Wrens, Eileen worked in the office at Potter Bailey, in Montague Street.

She was involved in many local organisations, especially the Association of Wrens, and helped Russell, a producer and director, with many musical productions, in particular Sussex Musical Society.