Desperate for some fish and chips? Here are the top 12 places to eat in Worthing according to Tripadvisor.
1.
Crabshack in Marine Parade, Worthing, is the second-best place to eat fish and chips according to Tripadvisor. Marketa Musilova, Kate Manktelow, Sarah Tinker-Taylor, David Lawrence and Adrian Oziebala
Photo: JPIMedia
2.
The Beach House in Marine Parade, Worthing comes in at the third-best place to get fish and chips according to Tripadvisor. Photo: Google Street View
Photo: Google Street View
3.
The Swallows Return in Titnore Lane is the fourth best place in Worthing to get fish and chips according to Tripadivsor. Photo: Google Street View
Photo: Google Street View
4.
The fifth best place to get fish and chips in Worthing is at the Sea Lane Café in Marine Crescent, Goring-by-sea. Photo: Google Street View
Photo: Google Street View