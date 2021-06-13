13 stunning photos show Worthing in the sunshine this weekend
The beach in Worthing has been bustling this weekend as residents head out to soak up the rays.
Sunday, 13th June 2021, 12:48 pm
Ice cream vans and pop-up food vans proved popular as people grabbed a bite to take down to the beach.
Temperatures will reach around 21C in the town today and the sun is set to keep on shining – see our full hour by hour forecast here.
It could even be the hottest day in the UK so far this year.
We always love to see your photos – send them in to [email protected]
Page 1 of 3