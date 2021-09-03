Curry is one of the nation's favourite dishes and there is a wide variety of restaurants to visit in and around Worthing. Photo: Shutterstock

17 great places for a curry in the Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton area according to reviews on Google

Variety is the spice of life and there are plenty of restaurants to choose for a tasty curry in and around the Worthing area.

By Sol Buckner
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 6:14 pm

Here are some suggestions as featured from reviews on Google. All restaurants listed have a minimum of 100 reviews on Google.

1.

Alishaan Restaurant in West Street, Sompting has 4.7 out of five stars from 159 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

2.

Shafiques in Goring Road, Worthing has 4.6 out of five stars from 294 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

3.

Naaz in North Road, Lancing has 4.5 out of five stars from 259 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

4.

New So India in Station Road in East Preston, Littlehampton has 4.5 out of five stars from 199 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

