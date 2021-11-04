Bethany Hughes, 28, was paired up with 13-year-old Olivia Rudge from Cradley Heath, in the West Midlands, through the charity’s virtual buddying programme.

Together, they shared crafting sessions and built a bond, which helped Olivia to cope at a time when she was struggling as she could not understand why her usual routine was being interrupted.

Mum Sam Rudge, who nominated Bethany for the Volunteer of the Year award, said: “Olivia really relies on Bethany’s sessions, because they have become her new norm. We have so much fun in our sessions – an hour doesn’t seem long enough sometimes. We both think that Bethany is amazing and deserves to be nominated for best volunteer of the year.”

Bethany Hughes from Worthing has been nominated for Volunteer of the Year award at the 2021 Sense Awards

Sense, a UK charity for people with complex disabilities, created the buddying programme during the pandemic to match young disabled people with non-disabled adults from across the country to explore activities and build friendships.

Bethany, a family support worker and trainee play therapist who had previously volunteered on Sense’s annual residential holidays, was paired with Olivia, who is non-verbal and has multiple disabilities.

Bethany said: “I am thankful and flattered to have been nominated for Volunteer of the Year. Being part of the buddying scheme through lockdown really cheered me up.

Olivia Rudge, 13, with her mum Sam Rudge, who nominated Bethany Hughes for Volunteer of the Year award at the 2021 Sense Awards

“I am hopeful that my buddy and her family feel the same. I love that we make time to create something, giggle, dance around or chat each week.

“Similarly, going on a Sense holiday this year gave me lots of beautiful moments of connection and happy memories. I feel privileged to have the chance to make these connections with fun young people.”

Bethany said she and Olivia had become friends and enjoyed activities like making candles and bath bombs together virtually.

Richard Kramer, Sense chief executive, said: “Bethany is an outstanding volunteer for Sense, both on our holidays and our virtual buddying programme. She has built exceptional relationships with the people she supports and it’s fantastic to see how valuable that is to young people like Olivia.

“Sense couldn’t provide these programmes if it wasn’t for exceptional volunteers like Bethany and we’re delighted to shortlist her as a 2021 Volunteer of the Year.”

Olivia has also been nominated for an award, Young Person of the Year. Her mum was a winner last year, taking the 2020 Family Carer of the Year award for her commitment to go above and beyond when caring full-time for Olivia.