21 pictures from the South of England Show as event returns to celebrate countryside

The long-awaited South of England Show ran from Friday, June 11 to Sunday, June 13, and went back to its roots with agriculture, country pursuits and connecting with the countryside and its industries at the core of the show. While some fan favourites couldn’t take place due to Covid-19 regulations, including livestock competing and equine showing, much anticipated parts of the show remained, including showjumping, heavy horses and displays of the best British livestock.