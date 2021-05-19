25-year-old foster carer from Worthing shares her story: ‘There’s nothing I would rather be doing’

Natalie Wainwright, 25, has been fostering with West Sussex County Council for nearly three years and currently cares for a young girl.

She is one of the county council’s single carers.

She said: “When you make room in your family for a child who has experienced trauma, there will be challenges for sure. But there is no better feeling than being the one who gets to celebrate them, show up for them, empower them and see them flourish in spite of every obstacle.

Foster carer Natalie Wainwright, of Worthing. Picture: WSCC

“There’s nothing I would rather be doing.”

Foster Care Fortnight runs until this Sunday. This year’s theme is #WhyWeCare and the county council has been using the fortnight to celebrate the vital work its carers do and promoting the urgent need to grow its fostering family in West Sussex.

“We welcome applications from individuals and couples alike,” said a spokesman.

“We are looking for people from different backgrounds to match the diverse experiences of the children we care for.”

Barry Kirwan is the county council’s new fostering service lead. He has been fostering himself for ten years.

“The need for more foster carers in West Sussex has never been higher and we would love to hear from people who enjoy working with children, have a spare room and want to make a difference,” he said.

Anyone considering fostering is invited to book their place on an online information session taking place at 7pm on May 25.