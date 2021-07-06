3 Peaks Challenge: Thousands of pounds raised in memory of popular Worthing GP
More than £3,500 has been raised for the Salvation Army in memory of a popular former Worthing GP.
Mary Tozer, known professionally as Dr Mary Floyd, was most recently based in Worthing but she was also well-known at various surgeries in Littlehampton, Shoreham and Petworth during her career.
She died peacefully at home on May 22 aged 59 with her husband Roger and their children Eddie, Grace and Max Tozer by her side.
With Roger as driver, Eddie and Max took on the 3 Peaks Challenge with their friends Jubril Olajire, Elliot Arthur-Worsop and Eli Zloof.
Roger, a former consultant geriatrician at Worthing Hospital, said: “My two sons and one of their friends, Elliot, completed all three peaks but didn’t quite manage the 24-hour time limit, which was always going to be a bit of a stretch given the short time they had to organise the trip following Mary’s death.
“The other two friends completed it in parts. I did most of the driving and climbed Ben Nevis, as planned.”
The group has raised £2,515 so far via GoFundMe and more than £1,000 has been raised via Mary’s Facebook remembrance page.
Visit www.gofundme.com/f/3-peaks-challenge-in-aid-for-the-salvation-army to make a donation.