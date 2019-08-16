A-level results: Lancing College ‘delighted’ with exam success

Lancing College is celebrating another year of strong A-level results, with 13 students scoring a clean sweep of straight As or more.

A total of 82 candidates scored two or more A*s, As or B grades in their A-levels.

Lancing College celebrates results

The school saw particular success in further maths, with 87 per cent of students achieving A or A* grades.

Modern languages also saw strong results, with 80 per cent of candidates for German, 86 per cent of candidates for French and 100 per cent of candidates for Italian scoring A* to A grades.

Among those celebrating success was Mary Banfield of Worthing, who achieved three A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Religious studies and is going on to Edinburgh University to study Medicine.

A school prefect who has been at both Lancing Prep Hove and Lancing College, Mary was involved in the school’s Medical Society.

Lydia Brown of Ditchling achieved A*s in Biology and Mathematics along with an A grade in Chemistry. She is going on to Medicine at Sheffield University.

As Head of School who has been at both Lancing Prep Hove and Lancing College, Lydia was also part of the Medical Society.

Christopher Brooks of Cuckfield achieved an A* Mathematics, A in Further Mathematics and a B Physics in order to read Mechanical Engineering at Warwick University.

Timothy Clifford of Ferring achieved A*s in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Physics as well as an A grade in Computing. He will be going on to study Engineering at Trinity College, Cambridge.

All students who took the Extended Project Qualification scored A* or A grades, as did all students who took the sports BTEC programme.

Headteacher Dominic Oliver said: “I am delighted at the results this year; Lancing’s young men and women alike have continued to respond impressively to the changing demands of the A Level system.

“We have again seen supremely positive results from those who joined us just for the Sixth Form as well as those who have been at Lancing since the age of 13.

“The Sixth Form at Lancing provides a final two years of scholarship and intellectual stimulation where pupils learn with real enthusiasm and with the expert support of experienced teachers and tutors.

“The breadth and personalised approach of our Sixth Form offer means that we can support and extend the individual talents and aspirations of all of our pupils.

SEE MORE: A-level results: West Sussex results live blog

A-level results: Worthing College students share their success and plans for the future

A-level results: Sir Robert Woodard Academy pupils celebrate their success