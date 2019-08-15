A-level results: Shoreham Academy students celebrate ‘brilliant’ grades

A-level and BTEC students at Shoreham Academy celebrated their ‘brilliant’ results at the school this morning.

Of all the exams achieved by students graduating from sixth form, 43 per cent were A* or A grades and 52 per cent were between A* and B, the school confirmed.

Shoreham Academy students collecting their results

In total, 80 per cent of students leaving the sixth form achieved A* to C grades across all entries.

Kieran Felton, head of sixth form, said: “These students have achieved grades that they should feel very proud of.

“Once again, it is fantastic to see so many of our students taking up their places of choice at some of the top universities and higher education institutions in the country.”

Jacob Ross, Sam Murray and Amelia Arlett

Students arrived at the Kingston Lane building as early as 8am today to rip open their results envelopes.

Sam Murray was delighted to get an A in Business and B in economics.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I didn’t get much sleep, I’m absolutely knackered, but I’m so, so happy.”

He said he had done ‘a lot better than expected’ and said: “I can’t wait to tell my mother and father.”

Holly Buss with her results

Taylor Reid was stunned at finding he had achieved As in biology and chemistry and an A* in maths.

“I’m overwhelmed to be honest. I can’t believe it,” he said. “I can’t get over it...it’s just unreal.”

He said he had worked ‘very hard’ but had only been hoping to achieve the ABB he needed to secure his place to study microbiology in Sheffield.

“That was the minimum I needed, this is steps above that,” he said. “I was worrying because I didn’t think I’d get in!”

Tom Ellis

Tom Ellis is set to take up his place at Imperial College London to study chemistry after achieving an A* in Maths and Chemistry and an A in Physics.

George Mckechna said he had been ‘very, very nervous’ about picking up his results but was delighted to achieve a distinction and distinction merit. “I smashed it really,” he said.

He is looking forward to studying paramedic science at Brighton University.

“To get into university is massive for me,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be a paramedic, this is the last little hurdle now, so that’s brilliant.”

Hannah Martin, who achieved an A* in Dance and an A in English, and will be taking up a place at the Central School of Ballet in London to study a Performance Art Degree.

Suzanne Harrington was moved to tears with delight after achieving two distinctions in childcare.

Taylor Reid with Kieran Felton, Head of Sixth Form

“I was overwhelmed, I started crying,” she said. “I thought I was only going to get a pass.”

She said she had worked ‘very hard’ for the qualifications and was looking forward to studying Early Years at the University of Chichester.

Rayhan Ahmed was pleased to get two A* grades in maths and further maths and is considering going to study maths at Kings College.

Holly Buss was ‘really happy’ to get distinction stars in both applied sciences and health and social care.

“I’ve been so stressed,” she said, adding that she will be going on to study nursing at Brighton University.

Jacob Ross was most proud of earning a B in maths. “I’m pretty happy, I was surprised to be honest,” he said.

He will be going on to study motor sport engineering at Coventry University.

Amelia Arlett was thrilled to pass economics and will be going to study business and economics at Bournemouth University. “I was really shocked,” she said. “I’m really happy.”

Joseph Baker, who aims to become an air traffic controller, said: “I’m generally pleased with how my results went.

“In Media Studies I got a C, and I really didn’t think I was going to get a C.”

Jim Coupe, principal of Shoreham Academy, said: “I am incredibly proud of what our students have achieved during their time at Shoreham Academy.

“After seven years here, it is a real honour for us as staff to see their continued hard work, dedication and ambition paying off with some excellent results.

“As well as congratulating students, I would like to thank staff at the academy for the invaluable support, nurture and challenge they provide our students.

“We really do strive to draw out the individual talents and interests of every student, so I am pleased to see students excelling across a broad range of disciplines.

“We wish them all the best for what I know are bright futures ahead. ”

Suzanne Harrington