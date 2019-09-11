Abandoned dog found chained up in Angmering to be rehomed

An abandoned dog which was found chained up in Angmering last week will be taken to a rehoming centre in the hope of being adopted, the council has confirmed.

A Facebook post from Arun District Council about the dog, which was found 'in a very sorry state', sparked outrage and concern among residents.

A council officer found the dog locked behind a gate and chained up with a padlock at Manor Nurseries in Angmering following a call from a concerned member of the public.

It had been left with 'no food, water or shelter', the council spokesman said, adding: "He is in a very sorry state and we are concerned what would have happened to him if he hadn’t been seen."

The dog was taken in by the council and has not been claimed by any owner.

Lenny will now be taken to a rehoming centre in the hope that 'a suitable forever home can be found for him', the council confirmed.

The spokesman said: "So many dogs like Lenny find their way into shelters and rehoming centres and we would always urge the public to explore the possibility of adopting a dog before they buy a puppy.”

