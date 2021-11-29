Achievements of West Sussex Fire service staff celebrated at awards ceremony

The fire service staff were honoured at the awards ceremony at Arundel Castle.

Those honoured at Arundel Castle included members of the public, serving firefighters and support staff.

The ceremony celebrated staff that have achieved 20 and 40 years of long service and good conduct, with medals being presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Mrs Susan Pyper.

Fifteen Chief Fire Officer Commendation Awards were also presented

Among the award categories were Career/Lifetime Achievement Award, Charity Champion and Special Recognition for those staff who had gone above and beyond in their duties.

Bravery Awards were also issued to members of the public for their acts of courage at the scene of a fire.

Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Communities and Fire & Rescue said: “I would like to a say a huge well done to all of the evening’s winners. Each and every person within the fire service works incredibly hard to provide outstanding

public service and it has been an absolute pleasure to recognise this through the awards ceremony.”

Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton said: “Celebrating the successes and achievements of our staff and members of the public is without a doubt one of the best parts of my job and our annual awards ceremony always makes for a

wonderful evening.

“It truly is an honour being able to hear the stories of all our amazing people and it’s a healthy reminder of all that is great about the fire service.”

The full list of awards recipients are:

Long service and Good Conduct Medals (20 years):

Adrian Carter (Western Group Manager)

Alfred Ancell (Worthing)

Andrew Mannering (Worthing Training Centre)

David Baker (now at Surrey CC)

Ed Coulson (Horsham)

Gavin Twinn (Haywards Heath)

Jason Pollock (Bognor)

Justin Bomyer (Crawley)

Kevin Jephson (Littlehampton)

Mark Hull (Bognor)

Neal Temperley (Crawley)

Neil Dorrell (Littlehampton)

Neil Hill (Chichester)

Neil Holland (East Grinstead)

Paul Gilbert (Worthing)

Paul Stepney (Horsham)

Paul Trinick (Crawley)

Pete Sadler (Station Commander)

Richard Coomber (Operational Training)

Richard Cruise (Fire Safety/retained at East Preston)

Rodney Gates (Learning and Development)

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton (Chief Fire Officer)

Sean Embleton (Bognor)

Steve Philby (Littlehampton/retained at Storrington)

Steve Robinson (Worthing)

Terry Tucknott (Crawley)

Long Service and Good Conduct Medal (40 years):

Roy Barraclough (Shoreham)

Duncan Knight (Midhurst)

Long Service and Good Conduct Certificate (40 years):

Sue Howkins

Commendation award winners:

Career/Lifetime Achievement Award: John Stone

Career/Lifetime Achievement Award: John Bishop

Shining Star: Laura Mullins

Shining Star: Kerri Nicholls

Shining Star: Ken Hall

Team of the Year (sponsored by Tait Communications): Prevention Team

Community Award: Selsey Fire Station

Charity Champion: Land’s End to John O’Groats Cycling Team

Volunteer of the Year: Richard Mattock

Retained Employer of the Year: Bunn Leisure

Special Recognition: Jim Mackay

Special Recognition (COVID-19): Scott Collier

Special Recognition (Chief Fire Officer Award): Steve Foster