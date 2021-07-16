Adur and Worthing bike rental: here are 38 hubs where you will be able to pick up and drop off
Councillors have backed plans for a large-scale bike and electric bike rental scheme in Worthing and Adur.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 9:40 am
Work has already started to develop a map of potential hub locations where people will be able to pick up or drop of one of the 322 bikes after councillors gave the scheme the thumbs-up. Here are all the hubs identified so far for the first phase of the scheme.
