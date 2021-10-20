Their dog warden service was awarded the coveted RSPCA Gold PawPrint Award, which recognises good practice in helping animals by local authorities in England and Wales that go above and beyond the basic requirements.

Sean McDonald, Worthing Executive Member for Health and Wellbeing, said: “To be recognised by an animal charity such as the RSPCA for the work we do is fantastic. “

“Our teams work very closely and diligently to ensure that any animal is looked after as best we can and to the highest standards, but most notably with the utmost care.

“Local authorities have to play a vital role in protecting animals and it’s great Adur and Worthing’s commitment has been recognised at a national level.”

Emma Evans, Adur Executive Member for the Environment, added: “We are prouder than ever of our winners in 2021. It has been an incredibly challenging eighteen months for everyone in the public sector and everyone delivering vital frontline services.

“To see so many organisations continuing to demonstrate this level of commitment to animal welfare when there is so much else going on is fantastic. Winning a PawPrints Award this year of all years is a huge achievement.”

PawPrints is run by the RSPCA to recognise local authorities, housing associations, contingency planners and other public sector organisations that go above and beyond basic or statutory requirements to ensure higher welfare standards for animals in the services they provide.

Rachel Williams, senior parliamentary adviser for the RSPCA, said: “We’re delighted that Adur & Worthing Councils have picked up a gold award for their excellent stray dogs provision.

“In total, the RSPCA has recognised 29 local authorities across England with a gold stray dog award – highlighting how the service delivered by Adur & Worthing is one of the best in the country.

“The two local authorities have worked together in partnership to deliver a fantastic service, including provision of an out of hours service that meets the requirements of the local community and regular proactive work to encourage responsible pet ownership.”