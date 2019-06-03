Adur East Lions donkey derby and classic vehicle rally – in pictures

Thousands of people turned out for the annual Adur East Lions donkey derby and vintage transport rally on Sunday.

The sun shone on Shoreham’s Buckingham Park for the event, which featured a host of classic cars and fun for all the family. But as ever, the donkeys were the stars of the show, with rides for youngsters on offer and the races being the highlight of the day.

Fun for all the family at the Adur East Lions donkey derby and classic vehicle rally Picture: Derek Martin Buy a Photo

Fun for all the family at the Adur East Lions donkey derby and classic vehicle rally Picture: Derek Martin Buy a Photo

Fun for all the family at the Adur East Lions donkey derby and classic vehicle rally Picture: Derek Martin Buy a Photo

Fun for all the family at the Adur East Lions donkey derby and classic vehicle rally Picture: Derek Martin Buy a Photo

View more