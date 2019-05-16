Adur East Lions hosts successful melanoma screening

A free melanoma screening was held by Adur East Lions to provide advice and support to people in the area.

After a great deal of planning with the Sussex Community Dermatology Service, the event went ahead with consultants giving their expertise, advice and reassurance.

Adur East Lions held a melanoma screening day

President Frances Burt said it was a success beyond anything the group imagined, as 146 people were seen with 29 of them being referred further.

The Lions were also helped by a young Friend of Lions who collected donations for sun cream.

Beth Wakefield, who visited the screening, said it was amazingly well organised.

For more information about getting involved with Adur East Lions, phone 08458337356, or visit www.adureastlions.org.uk

