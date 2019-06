An annual mountain biking event saw thousands raised for St Barnabas House and Chestnut Tree House.

Riders turned out in their hundreds to take part in the fundraiser, here are a few of the riders helping to fund the West Sussex hospices. Click here for more information.

Hit The Downs finish line

Cherie Tooley and Penny Hoskins

Mark Tyler

