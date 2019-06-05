Almost £20,000 raised for Worthing Hospital in memory of ‘amazing’ Worthing man

A fundraising campaign in honour of a Worthing man who passed away earlier this year has raised almost £20,000.

Elizabeth Hosford has been raising money for her late partner Russell Walton, who died in January at Worthing Hospital, aged 46.

Elizabeth, 48, has almost reached £20,000 of donations to go towards a new ultrafiltration machine at the hospital.

She praised the staff at the hospital, who treated Russell for a total of 13 weeks in 2018.

“The staff were so wonderful to him and did everything that they could, so I wanted to do something for them,” she said.

“The machine will hopefully have a plaque in memory of Russ.

“Of course, without the generosity of the donors, we wouldn’t be here at all.”

She said Russell had been an ‘amazing partner’ for seven and a half years, and a wonderful stepdad to their daughters Harriet, 16, and Heidi, 14.

The couple met at the British Transplant Games in 2011, with Russell having received a heart transplant in 2000 and Elizabeth a kidney transplant in 1990.

Last month, Elizabeth raised more than £1,000 at a coffee morning at her home in Rackham Road.

All funds will go towards Courtlands Ward in Worthing Hospital, via the Love Your Hospital charity.

She also received a further £190 from some of Russ’s friends at Lytham DIY in Lancashire, where he hails from, who had carried out a sponsored silence.

She thanked donors and her neighbours – Carolyn and Jim Hopkins, Ann Booker and Grubby and Millie Tyrell – for their support, and said any help local businesses could offer in furthering the cause would make a world of difference in reaching the £25,000 target.

You can donate and read more about the fundraising here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elizabeth-hosford1