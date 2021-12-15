The television personality and radio presenter was seen at Middleton-on-Sea beach last weekend.

Amanda was joined by Tamzin Outhwaite, Lisa Faulkner, Angela Griffin, Sarah Parrish, as well as Nicola Stephenson and Tracy Ann Oberman. The group reportedly rented a house on the beachfront for a Christmas weekend away. They were also spotted in a Bognor Regis pub.

Environmental campaigner Zoe Visram, from Middleton, saw the group at the beach and took the opportunity to tell them about the Rampion 2 wind farm proposals, which would span across the entire seascape from Newhaven to Selsey with up to 116 turbines.

Amanda Holden was spotted at Middleton-on-Sea beach. Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images (Scenic photo courtesy of Zoe Visram)

In 2009, Amanda publicly opposed plans for a wind farm near her Norfolk holiday home.

Zoe said: “They were all so nice when I explained that the huge wind farm was being proposed close to shore in this area of natural beauty.

“It speaks volumes that such a large group of successful celebrities chose to rent one of the houses here in Middleton-on-Sea for their girls' Christmas break.

“Plus for Amanda to shoot some adverts for Marks and Spencer right here on our beach, as it testifies just how special the area really is.”

The group reportedly rented a house on the beachfront for a Christmas weekend away. Photo: Zoe Visram

Actress Tamzin Outhwaite started following Zoe’s new Instagram page (help.protect.wildlife), which was set up to rally people against the wind farm.

“She liked a photo we posted of our beautiful seascape at sunset plus Nicola Stephenson has liked our comment about finding a better way forward with a link to the petition.