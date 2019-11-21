Amy Hart from Worthing set to star in primetime reality TV show

Amy Hart is set to star in a primetime reality TV show.

The 27-year-old from Worthing, who rose to fame on this year's series of Love Island, will be joining the cast of Celebs Go Dating.

The E4 programme sees celebrities joining a dating agency and going on dates with members of the public to find their ideal partner.

In the promotional video for series eight, Amy said: "I've joined the dating agency because I'm the epitome of a dating disaster.

"I'm looking to find my first proper boyfriend and hopefully the agents will be able to help me do it.

"I can't wait to meet lots of people and go on loads of dates."

Speaking to the Worthing Herald ahead of the announcement, Amy said she 'started chatting' to producers about appearing six or seven weeks ago, and got the call she would be on it two weeks ago.

She said: "I'm really excited, but a bit nervous as well. With TV you don't know how it will come across sometimes.

"I'm just going to be positive and not try to overthink anything. Celebs Go Dating is a really fun, positive show. It will be fun."

The former BA air hostess will be appearing alongside The Only Way is Essex stars Amy Childs and James Lock, EastEnders’ Dean Gaffney, Hollyoaks’ Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Liv Bentley from Made in Chelsea.

The 'other celebrities were really nice', Amy said, and she hoped the appearance would lead to more TV work and 'meeting someone hopefully'.

Amy said she would be filming over the next couple of months, with the show due to air in March.

She said: "There might be some dates in Worthing, some in Brighton... I don't know yet. It depends on where the dates are coming from and who they are."

Amy is not the only Worthing celebrity to appear on the show. Lady Colin Campbell, of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! fame, filmed a date at Pitch restaurant in Warwick Street, Worthing, over the summer.

Since leaving the villa, Amy has appeared on Loose Women as a guest pannelist and went on a date with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.