Andy’s Man Club (AMC) is a national group, but two men brought the club to Littlehampton on October 4 meeting every Monday evening at Dove Lodge, in Beach Road, Littlehampton.

The club recently received funding from Arun District Council from its small wellbeing grant. The council gave AMC £832 which matched what the group raised themselves earlier this year to get going.

Arundel Group, an electrical and security company in Littlehampton, will hold a raffle fundraiser in aid of AMC to help raise awareness for men’s mental health and suicide prevention, and to help the club stay running.

Arundel Group are fundraising for Andy's Man Club to keep the group open in Littlehampton

Aaron Millar, managing director, said: “As a company, we try and do something for a local charity every Christmas, and this year we found Andy’s Man Club members, James and Mike, who founded the Littlehampton branch.

“We contacted and researched numerous other charities but once we spoke to these two guys, we knew they were the ones we wanted to support, especially with their powerful slogan ‘We have one aim, to help on guy, to save one life’. This really did make us listen to what they had to say and what they were offering to local men.

“The work these guys do is outstanding and we don’t want to be taking any limelight away from them, we are just trying to help them spread the word, raise awareness, get more guys through the door, support them and raise some much needed funds to put their way.”

James Stafford, 40, one of the AMC Littlehampton founders, said: “The aim for this fundraiser is to secure a second year’s funding for the room hire at Dove Lodge, with surplus contributions being sent to the national group.

“We are hugely touched by their support and we are intensely grateful.”

Arundel Group have had many local suppliers and businesses help out, including HPS in Chichester, Williams and Co in Littlehampton, Kew Electrical and Turners Pies in Rustington, and Butlers restaurant in Arundel, who have all donated prizes to the raffle.

Arundel Group have also managed to sell more than £1,000 of raffle tickets.

The winners will be picked out by James and Mike on Thursday, December 23, but there is still time to collect raffle tickets and donate any gifts to the raffle.