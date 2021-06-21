Angmering Calling: Inaugural festival links The Angmering School with the community

The inaugural Angmering Calling festival has been created by Sam Hobbs, leader of creative arts, with support from staff and students.

Mrs Hobbs explained: “Following a year of uncertainty, I wanted to celebrate the creativity and resilience of our students. So much has been going on in the classrooms, around the school site and in the homes of our young people that you need to know about.”

The new humanities, science and art block at The Angmering School was open to the public on Saturday as part of the Angmering Calling festival. Visitors were able to see what students have been doing in the art, photography, design and technology departments over the past year.

Sam Hobbs, leader of creative arts at The Angmering School, with the winning design for a community sculpture by Safiya, Lily and Ruby. Picture: Derek Martin DM21060806a

One of the most impressive pieces was a stunning mural painted by year-13 student Amy Wilcher.

Mrs Hobbs said: “This is her final piece, which is the result of an art project that she has completed over the past year. You can see that it reflects some of the issues that we have been dealing with during the pandemic.”

There was also an arts trail around the village on Sunday and the festival continues with talks on Wednesday, virtual art club on Thursday, a dance and drama performance on Friday and a talk on the village sculpture project on Sunday. .

Simon Liley, headteacher, said: “This is a great opportunity for us to strengthen our creative links with the local community and for our students to showcase their creative talents.

“My thanks go to Mrs Hobbs and all of our staff and students who have worked so hard to bring this inaugural event to fruition.”