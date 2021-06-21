Angmering Calling: See creative work by talented students at The Angmering School
The new humanities, science and art block at The Angmering School was open to the public on Saturday as part of the Angmering Calling festival. Visitors were able to see what students have been doing in the art, photography, design and technology departments over the past year.
Sam Hobbs, leader of creative arts, said it was an opportunity for people to see the fantastic facilities and view work from each student studying art in key stage three, alongside displays and sketchbooks by GCSE and A-level students.
