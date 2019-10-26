Appeal after backpacker from Worthing reported missing on Cambodian island

A 21-year-old backpacker from Worthing who is currently travelling on a Cambodian island has been reported missing, a charity has confirmed.

Amelia Bambridge was last seen at around 3.30am on Wednesday at Police Beach in Koh Rong, where she had attended a party, according to the Lucie Blackman Trust.

She had been staying at Nest Beach Club Hostel, around 40 minutes away from Police Beach, the charity said.

However she has not returned to the hostel and there are ‘serious concerns for her welfare’.

Amelia is described as 5ft 2ins and of slim build. She has long, curly, strawberry blonde hair and grey/blue eyes. She also wears glasses, the charity said.

At the time she was last seen, Amelia was wearing a lilac floral shirt and beige cycling shorts.

Anyone with information can call the Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity which supports British vicims overseas, on 0800 098 8485 (from the UK) or +44800 098 8485 (from overseas).

A spokesman from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office: “We are assisting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Cambodia and are in close contact with the Cambodian police”.

More to follow.

