Geoff Patmore, 74, of West Way, expressed his concern after a sewage pipe burst in West Way this morning (November 11), which he said was the eighth such incident at the West Beach estate in ten years.

Just two weeks ago, Southern Water apologised after rising main burst in nearby Orient Way.

Geoff said: “The burst sewage pipe in West Way means this is the eighth burst sewage pipe within ten years, to my knowledge.”

And he said he believed previous repairs needed to be looked at again.

“What happens is, in the past Southern Water have repaired or replaced sewage works, and they have cut through lateral pipes to the soakaways,” said Geoff.

“They do this repair and fill it with two metres of clay cap layer, its like a cork, it stops the water coming out so then it disperses elsewhere, but the groundwater you can’t control, it comes up through any gap in the clay cap.

“Now what they do is, they remove the clay cap, repair the pipe, and then backfill with permeable gravel, so what happens is the ground water is then released to come up into the road, and that is what is happening consistently, every time they repair, they backfill with gravel which is crazy.

Geoff Patmore of West Way, Lancing, is frustrated at the eight sewage bursts in ten years in Lancing and wants Southern Water to repair the historical damage

“I consistently have complained about this and they just don’t accept it. It really is just so frustrating.”

Geoff is meeting with representatives from Southern Water tomorrow (November 12) to discuss the matter in person. He said: “I hope that they will agree to repairing the historic work that they have done, agree to repairing the lateral soakaway pipes, and I hope that they will reinstate the sewage repairs that they have done and reinstate the gravel with a non-permeable membrane – i.e., dried clay – and I also hope that in Orient Road they will backfill the non-permeable membrane as well.

“Now anything less than that is unacceptable. To have eight sewage bursts in ten years is absolutely appalling for a residential area which is relatively small.

“Something is really wrong, the whole system in my view is utterly inadequate, it is not fit for purpose.

“Why should we have to put up with that many sewage bursts because it is the most disgusting, unimaginable thing, you get faeces all over the place. It is just not healthy.”

The Herald asked Southern Water for a statement on the latest incident and also put Geoff’s views to the firm.

A spokesman said: “We’re working to protect the environment and customers’ homes following a burst sewer on West Way, Lancing. Our people are already at work and we’ll use tankers to manage flows and ensure uninterrupted service while we make repairs. Across our region we’re spending £2billion on network and equipment and environmental projects between 2020 and 2025.”

