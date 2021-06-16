Passers-by can see work that links in with topics the children have studied in school, including watercolour scenes of The Blitz in London, rainforest animals, African prints, bicycles, chicks, sea shells and art inspired by Helen Ward’s popular book Varmints, until June 28.

Jo Eccles, school art co-ordinator, said: “Following the success of last year’s art trail, we are delighted to be able to display our children’s work for a second year for the public to enjoy. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of the businesses involved and we are hugely grateful to them all for taking part and giving us their window space.”