Art trail: Worthing businesses help Broadwater Church of England Primary School put pupils’ pictures on public display
Pictures created by pupils aged four to 11 feature in an art trail using shop windows in Broadwater. Businesses are happily hosting displays for the second year running and each window features work by an individual year group at Broadwater Church of England Primary School, from reception to year six.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 4:33 pm
Passers-by can see work that links in with topics the children have studied in school, including watercolour scenes of The Blitz in London, rainforest animals, African prints, bicycles, chicks, sea shells and art inspired by Helen Ward’s popular book Varmints, until June 28.
Jo Eccles, school art co-ordinator, said: “Following the success of last year’s art trail, we are delighted to be able to display our children’s work for a second year for the public to enjoy. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of the businesses involved and we are hugely grateful to them all for taking part and giving us their window space.”
