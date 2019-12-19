Arun District councillors’ tax arrears revealed

Two councillors for the Arun district were in arrears for council tax, a Freedom of Information Request has revealed.

On Friday, Arun District Council said independent councillor Tracey Baker, who represents River ward and is also the mayor of Littlehampton, had £4,925.72 outstanding in payments, dating back to 2016/17, before she was elected to the council.

Also on Friday, the council said Ian Buckland, who is also an independent councillor representing River ward, owed £122.61, dating to 2019/20.

Councillor Pauline Gregory, cabinet member for residential services, said the situation had been ‘taken seriously’ by officers.

While councillors with outstanding council tax arrears of more than two months are barred from voting on budgetary matters and determining council tax, the council said there were ‘no longer’ any restrictions for Mr Buckland as the sum amounted to less than two months’ arrears.

In a letter to councillors explaining the action taken, Mrs Gregory said payment plans had been set up.

She said: “If the payment plans are not maintained, as would be the case with anyone in council tax arrears, they have been advised of the legal action that the council would take against them.”

Lib Dem council leader James Walsh said it was ‘clearly unacceptable’ for any councillor to fail to pay their council tax on time and said that, while he did not know the circumstances in these cases, he hoped they would pay the arrears as soon as possible.

He added: “Anybody who has difficulties with paying the tax due should contact the payment officer to remedy the matter.”

Mr Buckland said the arrears dated from August when he left his marital home and that the full amount had been paid on Tuesday.

Ms Baker said the arrears related to before she was elected to office, adding: “My family and I went through a difficult time of things many years ago and this was unfortunately a result.”

She confirmed a repayment plan was in place.

