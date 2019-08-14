Arundel Cathedral voted best south east Window with a View 2019

Arundel Cathedral has been named as the south east’s best window with a view and will now compete against 10 other stunning views for the national title.

The finalists were selected by an expert panel and the overall winner will be decided with the help of an online public vote, running until Friday, August 30.

This view of Arundel Cathedral was taken from the Collector Earl's Garden at Arundel Castle

The view of Arundel Cathedral from the Collector Earl’s Garden at Arundel Castle was up against hotels, restaurants, bars and museums in the regional competition run by consumer advice site MyGlazing.com. Runner-up in the south east was MGallery’s Woughton House hotel in Milton Keynes.

James Lee, director of marketing, said: “We’re now in the fourth year of the Window with a View competition and the standard this year has been the best yet, with some outstanding examples of architecture and natural beauty submitted.

“It’s therefore fitting recognition to the quality of the view from Arundel Cathedral that it has been voted as the best in the south east.

The full winning view of Arundel Cathedral

“Arundel Cathedral has done brilliantly to win the regional heat and we wish it the best of luck in the public vote to decide the overall winner. The 11 regional winning entries are all stunning views so it will be interesting to see which image is crowned the UK’s best Window with a View.”

The other regional winners are Dolbadarn Castle for Wales, Cambridge University for East of England, BT Tower for London, Lookout Tower at Lindisfarne Priory for North East, Hereford Museum and Art Gallery for Midlands, Titanic Hotel Belfast for Northern Ireland, Caol Ila Distillery on Island of Islay for Scotland, St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall for South West, Wharram Percy for Yorkshire and Dubs Hut in the Lake District for North West.

The judging panel took the window, view and overall photograph into consideration. Visit www.myglazing.com