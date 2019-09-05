Aston Martin built to 'James Bond specification' to be auctioned at Fontwell House

An Aston Martin which has been refinished to 'James Bond specification' is set to be auctioned at Fontwell House this month.

Complete with a set of flame-spitting 'machine guns', revolving number plates and a smoke machine, the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 saloon will go up for auction on September 12.

The car's interior with the buttons for its gadgets by the gear stick. Picture via Coys

It is estimated it will be sold for between £500,000 and £600,000.

The car is best known for being used by 007 to dispose of Goldfinger's henchmen in the 1964 film Goldfinger.

The auctioneer, Coys, said the vehicle boasts 'both beauty and refine high performance' and described the lot as a 'wonderful proposition for the serious Bond fan'.

Part of the desctiption reads: "To many observers the Aston Martin DB5 is the epitome of the company’s models during the David Brown era, boasting both beauty and refined high performance.

A side profile of the motor. Picture via Coys

"It is also perhaps the best known Aston Martin in the world, having starred in the James Bond films Goldfinger and Thunderball, complete with machine guns and other gadgetry."

Fawaz Al Hasawi, businessmen and former owner of Nottingham Forrest, purchased the car in the late 90's until it was sold to the current owner in 2015. The keen James Bond enthusiast then began to recreate the famous motor.

