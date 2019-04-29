Bayside Apartments: New development is taking shape on Worthing seafront

The 141-home new development at the former Aquarena site in Worthing is taking shape.

Drone footage taken by our photographer shows the first few storeys of the Brighton Road development beginning to take form.

The site in Brighton Road, Worthing

Work on the scheme next to Splashpoint leisure centre first began in November 2017, after plans submitted by developer Roffey Homes were approved earlier that year.

In May 2018, the first phase of apartments were snapped up within hours of going on sale.

The development is expected to be completed by 2020.

The scheme, named Bayside Apartments, will consist of two elements – the 15 storey Bayside Vista with balcony views across the English Channel and Bayside Horizon which will offer balconies or outside space.

