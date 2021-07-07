The school celebrated winning three awards at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards 2021, highlighting the achievements of students, staff and teams in schools across the country.

Rosie Cheale was named Sportswoman of the Year for years 10 to 13, Leah Gallant won the Dance Award for years 10 to 13 and Gym Academy was named Sports Team of the Year.

Jim Coupe, principal at Shoreham Academy, said: “To be recognised in several awards categories this year will be a great point of pride for our school, representing the continued dedication, spirit and drive that everyone at Shoreham Academy has shown over the past year.

Gym Academy, Sports Team of the Year, from left, students Atanaska Kirilova, Rosie Cheale and Phillipa Museva with Miss Susanna Brooks, head of sixth form at Shoreham Academy

“I am delighted for our sixth formers Rosie and Leah, who are both talented athletes and whose commitment both to their training and academic studies shows in what they have achieved during their time with us. They both have very bright futures ahead of them.

“It is likewise pleasing to see our Gym Academy awarded Sports Team of the Year in recognition of the amazing opportunities this has presented to our young people. We are excited to continue to develop this programme even further alongside our partners iStar Academy.”

A total of 400 nominations were submitted and winners were announced in a virtual ceremony, as well as through personalised videos on United Learning’s Twitter feed.

Year-12 student Rosie was praised for her ‘dedication and resilience’ as an international rhythmic gymnast.

Leah Gallant won the Dance Award for years 10 to 13

She captains the British rhythmic gymnasts’ senior team, balancing hours of training with her academic commitments. It was noted that Rosie strives for excellence in all she does and acts as a role model to younger students, who she enjoys coaching and mentoring.

Rosie said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this award and would like to thank my teachers at Shoreham Academy for supporting me, both with my training and studies. I hope I have made everyone across our school community proud.”

Rosie is part of The Gym Academy, which was praised for its ‘commitment, attendance and attitude, with three of the young athletes already competing at an international level.

Team members said they were lucky to be able to study alongside training 30 hours a week. They were overwhelmed to receive a Best in Everyone Award and have their hard work recognised.”

Leah, who is also in year 12, was praised for her ‘impressive and versatile’ dance ability, having mastered six different styles, including ballet, tap and jazz.

As well as training with the London Russian Ballet School, Leah has competed for Brooks Dance Academy and is now part of the professional touring dance company 3Fall Youth.