Care UK’s Darlington Court partnered with the charity The Big Draw for a third successful year to promote drawing for expression and positive wellbeing.

The month-long Big Draw Festival was launched in 2000 as part of the Campaign for Drawing, to show how drawing can be used as a tool for learning and invention.

This year’s theme was Make the Change, focusing on the relationship between people and the environment. The team at Darlington Court felt this offered a great opportunity for older people to reminisce about their favourite nature spots, think about how the environment has changed and look at what action can be taken to help safeguard the natural world in light of the climate crisis.

Claire Smith from Creative Mojo hosted a fun session, where residents created an autumn wreath, decorated with leaves of red, orange and brown

Nikki Burke, home manager, said: “The Big Draw Festival is a fantastic initiative to get creative, and we know residents have been looking forward to the event.

“Here at Darlington Court, we believe in the power of activity-based care. Art is a wonderful way for residents to express their feelings and showcase their artistic flare through an activity where anyone can take part – and there is no right or wrong way.

“This year’s theme created a great topic of conversation and it was interesting to hear residents’ favourite nature-related anecdotes and views on how things have changed since they were young.

“It was fantastic to see the residents discussing what small actions we can all do that will lead to big changes in the fight against climate change or loss of our wildlife.”