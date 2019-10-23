Blind Steyning dog receives ‘Hero Pet’ award from the Duke of Kent

A blind Steyning dog who survived being shot at 17 times in Lebanon has been given a ‘Hero Pet’ award.

Maggie was announced as a runner up in the global hearing specialist’s Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019 Hero Pet category, and she received the award alongside her owner Kasey Carlin from His Royal Highness, the Duke of Kent at a ceremony hosted by Falklands War hero Simon Weston at the Army and Navy Club, Pall Mall, London.

Kasey said: “It was a fantastic day at the Amplifon awards and meeting the Duke of Kent was exciting. All of the finalists were special people and special animals and all were real heroes. It was a privilege for Maggie to be amongst them.”

Five-year-old Maggie also had her ear cut off and was made blind before being left abandoned in war-torn Lebanon. She was rescued and united with Kasey through the Wild At Heart Foundation.

The Hero Pet champion was assistance and detection dog Ethan who helps his owner every minute of the day and even pays for the shopping with a swipe debit card.

