Worthing offers plenty of things to beat the Blue Monday blues. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Blue Monday? Not in Worthing – 12 reasons to be cheerful

Today is Blue Monday – the day in January said to be the saddest day of the year.

By Sam Woodman
Monday, 17th January 2022, 1:36 pm

The meaning behind Blue Monday was first published in a 2005 press release from travel company Sky Travel, blaming a mix of winter weather, longer nights and the fun of the festive season being consigned to memory.

But there is plenty to be cheerful about Worthing – here are just 12 things...

1. The sun is shining!

What wintry weather? It might be a bit nippy, but Worthing is bathed in glorious sunshine at the moment

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Worthing Pier

The pier is one of the jewels in Worthing's crown and was named Pier of the Year in 2006 and 2019

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Worthing seafront

With a prom that's great for walkers, joggers and cyclists, as well as the beach, there's something for everyone

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. The South Downs

With the sea to the south and the Downs to the north, you are never far away from spectacular scenery in Worthing

Photo: JPIMedia

