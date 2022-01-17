Blue Monday? Not in Worthing – 12 reasons to be cheerful

The meaning behind Blue Monday was first published in a 2005 press release from travel company Sky Travel, blaming a mix of winter weather, longer nights and the fun of the festive season being consigned to memory.
But there is plenty to be cheerful about Worthing – here are just 12 things...
1. The sun is shining!
What wintry weather? It might be a bit nippy, but Worthing is bathed in glorious sunshine at the moment
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Worthing Pier
The pier is one of the jewels in Worthing's crown and was named Pier of the Year in 2006 and 2019
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Worthing seafront
With a prom that's great for walkers, joggers and cyclists, as well as the beach, there's something for everyone
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. The South Downs
With the sea to the south and the Downs to the north, you are never far away from spectacular scenery in Worthing
Photo: JPIMedia