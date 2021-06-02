((BOUNCE)) Durrington members jump back to sessions after five months of closure

((BOUNCE)) Durrington and Billingshurst is thrilled to be back for the first time this year since December’s lockdown forced it to close for a third time.

Rhii Roberts, ((BOUNCE)) Durrington and Billingshurst franchisee, saw sessions quickly fill up upon returning on Monday, May 17 – even at her third venue in Ashington which is set to open later this month after the February launch was postponed.

She said: “I’m so happy to have my businesses back up and running after such a testing year of being open and shut.

((BOUNCE)) Durrington BEATS SUS-210206-102506001

“Our return came at the perfect time – the week before our relaunch was mental health awareness week and exercise is so important to help conquer mental health issues and I feel that ((BOUNCE)) Durrington is a great advocate for supporting and understanding mental health.

“When we were given the go ahead that indoor exercise classes were allowed to re open from May 17, the booking systems went mad.

“The classes returned fully booked and the energy was incredible, the attendees were amazing they all smiled throughout and the session, laughing and taking photos, posting them on social media showing everyone how happy they were to be back at ((BOUNCE)).

“Even Ashington, which hasn’t even opened yet is fully booked with a waiting list, I’ve had to add extra trampolines to ensure everyone can get a space!”

The ((BOUNCE)) Durrington & Billingshurst team SUS-210206-102518001

((BOUNCE)) is a high intensity workout performed on mini trampolines and sessions are split into two sections – 40 minutes cardio and 20 minutes toning.

Rhii said the trampoline reduces impact by a whopping 87 per cent making it friendly on the joints.

She said: “Our dance-choreographed workout is packed full of fun routines, banging tunes and disco lights, with your instructor giving different variation of the moves makes it a fun, friendly and fierce workout for all abilities and fitness levels!”

The sessions are held at Durrington High School and Billingshurst Leisure Centre which Rhii says have been ‘absolutely amazing’ in supporting the team throughout lockdown and keeping in contact.

“We’re doing everything we can to stay covid secure, we’ve got hand sanitisers at the entrance and exit of the hall, the Covid guidelines are visual throughout the studio, the trampolines are sanitised before and after each class and the beat sticks are sanitised and quarantined for five days before we re use them,” said Rhii.

“We’re keeping everything crossed that this third lockdown will be our final lockdown and we can get back to normal and keep up with our fitness!

To book a session in Durrington, visit https://bookwhen.com/bouncedurrington#focus=ev-sp6c-20210603181500