It was an opportunity to catch up with friends and generally be together again, as well as meeting up with visitors to the centre and others who popped in for a chat.

The volunteers from the Worthing charity organised the Brew Monday at Heene Community Centre on Monday morning.

Sophie Badman, a listening volunteer, said: “It’s so important for our mental health to keep talking to each other and making the time to catch up with a friend or loved one and checking in with each other.

Worthing Samaritans at Heene Community Centre for Brew Monday

“Everyone who attended the event was smiling, chatting and for us volunteers it’s special to see people enjoying themselves at our event.

“Originally, the date was known as Blue Monday, which is said to be the most depressing day of the year, but Samaritans have changed it to Brew Monday. It was a lovely morning of chatting, interacting with each other and generally being together again.”