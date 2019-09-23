Brooklands Go Karts to leave East Worthing site after more than 50 years

One of Worthing's most recognisable seafront attractions is leaving its home after more than 50 years.

The owners of Brooklands Go Karts announced today (September 23) they are searching for a new home as the track enters its final month in its Brooklands Park site in Brighton Road.

Brooklands Go Karts

Posting on a petition set up to save the attraction - which has more than 3,000 signatures - owners Marc and Moona Flinders said Worthing Borough Council had been unable to find a new spot for the track after choosing not to include it in the new masterplan for the park revealed last year.

The petition's update said: "We wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support over this last year. It was great to see many of you down at the track this summer.

"Some good news is that an extra month on our lease has been agreed, so we will be operating until the end of the next school half term. Please come down and see us before the end of October.

"Unfortunately, this does mean that we are having to leave the site but we are remaining hopeful that we may be able to relocate to another area within the park. This will involve a lengthy process with no guarantees but the BGK team are remaining positive.

"The council have been unable to find any other potential sites for us and with no guarantees we are actively looking for new sites.

"We do not intend to close the doors of Brooklands Go Karts for good. It is close to our hearts and we have every intention of finding a new home for our much loved local business so we are hoping with the power of the people, one of you out there may be able to assist.

"Once again, we cannot thank you enough for all of your support. It has meant the world to us and kept us motivated over this last year."

The couple asked anybody with ideas of possible sites for them to move to to get in touch. The petition can be found here: https://www.change.org/p/cllr-edward-crouch-save-brooklands-go-karts

In October 2018, the council announced plans to turn Brooklands Park into a science adventure park, after what it described as an extensive consultation period.

The divisive proposal saw the removal of several other traditional attractions, including the miniature railway, café and par three golf course.

When the decision was announced last year, Marc and Moona vowed to fight on: Brooklands Go Karts owners have their say on decision to close attraction