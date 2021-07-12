Anna and Chris Webb walked 106km in two days, the whole way around the Isle of Wight, and have so far raised £570 towards an all-weather running track for Steyning Primary School.

Anna said: “All completed! In two days, we did a full loop of the island. We had a real mix of conditions, from intense heat to showers.

“It was a real mind-over-matter, endurance challenge – just keep on walking and not give up.

Anna and Chris Webb walked 106km in two days, the whole way around the Isle of Wight, to raise money for an all-weather running track at Steyning Primary School

“It’s not sunk in that we’ve finished currently, though my feet are in a right mess!”

Anna and Chris say Steyning Primary School is a wonderful school and this is their way of giving something back and to say ‘thank you’ for everything it has given their children Gino, ten, Coco, eight, and Luca, six.

Their aim was to raise money for the Build a Mile Track appeal, which will create an all-weather running track for the children.

Anna, a health adviser at South East Coast Ambulance Service, said: “The track will not just be used by the school but all for the community also.

Anna and Chris Webb walked 106km in two days, the whole way around the Isle of Wight, to raise money for an all-weather running track at Steyning Primary School

“Exercise is so important for the mental and physical health of us all, particularly our children. And following recent events, we know just how important this is.

“The school has a large field but unfortunately it cannot be used to its full potential all year round. So, it is really exciting to think that Steyning Primary School is getting a new all-weather running track that the children, staff and local community can use every day.

“We’re proud to play a small part in this exciting project - the thought of your support and generosity will help keep us going when we’re tired, have blisters on our feet and are battling the elements.”

The Webbs set a target to raise £250 and completed their walk on Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/iowtrackchallenge to support them.

Anna said: “We really want to raise as much as we can. The lockdowns have really affected the children, not just mentally but physically too, their fitness levels have depleted and having facilities at the school that can be used all year round will be brilliant.”